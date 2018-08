By EUOBSERVER

Both Spain and Italy appear unwilling to accept a new group of 141 migrants rescued by the Aquarius boat on Friday. "Spain is not the safest port", sources close to Spain's prime minster were reported saying by El Pais. "It can go where it wants, (but) not to Italy!", Italy's deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, tweeted. Spain offered the ship safe port in June, when Italy and Malta denied entry.