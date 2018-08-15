By EUOBSERVER

Less than a month before the Swedish general election, a wave of possibly co-ordinated attacks on Monday evening saw dozens of cars set alight and stones thrown at police by gangs of masked youths. In Gothenburg alone over 80 vehicles were destroyed or badly damaged, police said. Similar incidents were reported in Malmo, Helsingborg and Trollhattan. A election stall in Linkoping of the far-right Sweden Democrats was also set alight.