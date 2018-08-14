Ticker
Brexit delays better readability of medicines' instructions
By EUOBSERVER
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had planned to update its guidelines on the readability of leaflets accompanying medicines. "However, the completion of the work is currently impacted by the forthcoming move of the EMA from London to Amsterdam and the need for EMA to focus on core business priorities for the time being," EU health commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis said in a written statement to the European Parliament on Monday.