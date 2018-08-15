Ticker
EU pledges €500,000 more for Indonesian earthquake island
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission has said on Tuesday that it will provide €500,000 in additional aid to the earthquake-struck Indonesian island Lombok. "This additional contribution will provide crucial support to those in need and ensure that the most vulnerable among the affected people have enough means to cope through this difficult time", said humanitarian aid commissioner Christos Stylianides. Last week, the commission pledged an initial €150,000 in emergency assistance.