By EUOBSERVER

A motorway bridge collapse in the Italian city of Genoa killed at least 22 people on Tuesday, according to Italy's deputy infrastructure minister Edoardo Rixi, who added that the death toll was "likely to rise". European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk issued statements of sympathy and condolences, while French president Emmanuel Macron said France was "ready to offer all necessary support".