Bosnia's autonomous Serb-dominated regional parliament on Tuesday requested a rewrite of a 2004 report concluding that Bosnian Serb forces killed about 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica in 1995. The vote was initiated by Serb Republic nationalist president Milorad Dodik, who wants to become the Serb representative in Bosnia's tripartite presidency in general elections in October. The EU office in Sarajevo condemned "the use of inflammatory ethno-political rhetoric and actions".