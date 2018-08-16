By EUOBSERVER

The red-green alliance of Swedish social democrats, leftists and greens are set to win the upcoming election, with a combined 39 percent support, according to a new SVT/Novus poll published on Thursday. The conservative-led centre-right opposition alliance parties are backed by 36.6 percent, while the anti-migration Sweden Democrats are polled as second largest single party with 21.6 percent support. The general election is on 9 September.