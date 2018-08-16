Thursday

16th Aug 2018

Ticker

Poll: Sweden's social democrat-led government set to win again

By

The red-green alliance of Swedish social democrats, leftists and greens are set to win the upcoming election, with a combined 39 percent support, according to a new SVT/Novus poll published on Thursday. The conservative-led centre-right opposition alliance parties are backed by 36.6 percent, while the anti-migration Sweden Democrats are polled as second largest single party with 21.6 percent support. The general election is on 9 September.

Burned cars fuel Swedish election debate

Sweden's first big party leader TV debate ahead of September elections was marked by the burning of dozen of cars in cities across the south-west of the country.

Opinion

How long can Bulgaria keep facing both East and West?

Sofia may be wearing out its welcome with Western democracies by playing both sides - seeking closer integration in Europe while cosying up to Moscow and Beijing, claiming to work towards hitting EU targets while putting its own interests first.

