By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission has rebuked Italy's deputy premier Matteo Salvini's comments on EU "constraints" related to the Genoa bridge disaster. The commission wanted "to make a few things clear", spokesman Christian Spahr said Thursday. "For the record, under the agreed fiscal rules, member states are free to set specific policy priorities, for instance the development and maintenance of infrastructure. In fact, the EU has encouraged investment in infrastructure in Italy."