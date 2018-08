By EUOBSERVER

Polish president Andrzej Duda said on Thursday that he would veto a law proposed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, and approved in July by the Polish parliament, because it would benefit bigger parties. Under it, as much as 16.5 percent of the vote would be needed to win any seats in 2019's European elections. "This means that only two parties would have a real chance," Duda said.