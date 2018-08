By EUOBSERVER

Following general elections on 3 June, Slovenia's parliament is due to nominate on Friday 40-year old former actor and comedian Marjan Sarec as the new prime minister. Former prime minister Janez Jansa's anti-immigrant Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) is the biggest party with 25 seats but failed to find coalition partners to form a government. Sarec needs support from least 46 out of 90 parliamentary members to be elected.