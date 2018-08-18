By EUOBSERVER

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has praised Malta for allowing disembarkation of 141 asylum-seekers and migrants rescued in the Mediterranean by the NGO boat, Aquarius, while calling for more "clarity and predictability" on where boats carrying rescued passengers can dock. "It is wrong, dangerous and immoral to keep rescue ships wandering the Mediterranean while governments compete on who can take the least responsibility," he said