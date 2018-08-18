Saturday

18th Aug 2018

Merkel confronts far-right critics: '2015 will not be repeated'

"The year 2015 should not be repeated and will not be repeated," German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after meeting her CDU party in Dresden. In 2015 she spoke the famous words "Wir schaffen das" ('We can manage this') about migrants and refugees coming to Germany in the hundred thousands for shelter and better opportunities. Anti-migrant AfD party and Pediga movement supporters demonstrated at her arrival in Dresden.

EU gets record response on 'summertime' consultation

The EU Commission has received several million responses from citizens, businesses, and organisations on whether to end the daylight summertime savings. Any tangible change would take ... time.

'Nativism' and the upcoming Swedish and Bavarian elections

Swedes head to the polls in September in a national parliamentary election, while Bavarians vote in October in a state election. In both elections, voters' nativist sentiments may well help determine the outcome.

Women shun EU-funded site for female entrepreneurs

Wegate.eu, which received €1.2m in EU money since its launch almost two years ago, has less than a thousand registered users - from a possible target audience of at least 10 million.

Building a Europe more resilient to terrorism

One year to the day since the terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, the commissioner for home affairs spells out what action the EU is taking now to protect against further attacks.

