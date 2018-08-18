By EUOBSERVER

"The year 2015 should not be repeated and will not be repeated," German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after meeting her CDU party in Dresden. In 2015 she spoke the famous words "Wir schaffen das" ('We can manage this') about migrants and refugees coming to Germany in the hundred thousands for shelter and better opportunities. Anti-migrant AfD party and Pediga movement supporters demonstrated at her arrival in Dresden.