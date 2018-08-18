Ticker
Germany and Greece strike deal on taking back migrants
By EUOBSERVER
Germany has reached an agreement with Greece on Friday (17 August) to take back asylum seekers if they have already applied for asylum in the Mediterranean country but later ended up in Germany. The Berlin government secured a similar deal with Spain, paving the way for de-escalating an internal political spat over migration. A German interior ministry spokesperson added that talks with Italy on the issue are also "far advanced".