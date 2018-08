By EUOBSERVER

About 840 French bridges are at risk of collapsing, an audit commissioned by the government has warned. A third of the country's 12,000 state-maintained bridges need repairs and 7 percent - or about 840 - bridges are so badly damaged they are at "risk of collapse". The names of bridges were not mentioned in the report. Last week a bridge collapsed in Genoa in neighbouring Italy killing 43 people.