Monday

20th Aug 2018

Ticker

MEP accuses Maltese government of 'hate campaign'

By

Maltese centre-right opposition MEP David Casa has accused the country's government of a "hate campaign" after he took two senior government figures - Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri - to task over corruption allegations. He spoke out after Malta Today, a government-affiliated newspaper, attacked him for employing his uncle and brother-in-law as local assistants on the European Parliament payroll, event though this did not break any parliament rules.

Focus

EU-China cooperation on CO2 storage lost in limbo

A long-standing cooperation between the EU and China on carbon capture and storage has fallen off the political agenda – with the European Commission not having any comment available when asked for an update.

Analysis

Greece exits bailouts, but difficult path ahead

"Greece's recovery is not an event, it is a process," EU commissioner Pierre Moscovici says. Statistics, and differences of views between the country's creditors, show that the process will not be easy.

EU gets record response on 'summertime' consultation

The EU Commission has received several million responses from citizens, businesses, and organisations on whether to end the daylight summertime savings. Any tangible change would take ... time.

Opinion

'Nativism' and the upcoming Swedish and Bavarian elections

Swedes head to the polls in September in a national parliamentary election, while Bavarians vote in October in a state election. In both elections, voters' nativist sentiments may well help determine the outcome.

News in Brief

  1. Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya
  2. MEP accuses Maltese government of 'hate campaign'
  3. EU values not negotiable, German FM tells Poland
  4. Audit warns 840 French bridges at risk of collapse
  5. Fashion king pours money into campaign for second Brexit vote
  6. Germany could aid Turkey, SPD leader hints
  7. UK government set to publish no-deal Brexit advice
  8. Germany and Greece strike deal on taking back migrants

Latest News

  1. Greece 'normal' again after end of crisis, EU says
  2. Putin strikes blow against Russia's isolation by Europe
  3. EU-China cooperation on CO2 storage lost in limbo
  4. Greece exits bailouts, but difficult path ahead
  5. EU gets record response on 'summertime' consultation
  6. 'Nativism' and the upcoming Swedish and Bavarian elections
  7. Former Malta opposition leader fears for his life
  8. Women shun EU-funded site for female entrepreneurs

