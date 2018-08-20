By EUOBSERVER

Maltese centre-right opposition MEP David Casa has accused the country's government of a "hate campaign" after he took two senior government figures - Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri - to task over corruption allegations. He spoke out after Malta Today, a government-affiliated newspaper, attacked him for employing his uncle and brother-in-law as local assistants on the European Parliament payroll, event though this did not break any parliament rules.