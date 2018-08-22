By EUOBSERVER

Sweden is paying the price for 20 years of "very unsuccessful integration policies", conservative opposition leader Ulf Kristersson has told the Financial Times. A recent wave of shootings and arson attacks are as serious as the country's 1990s' financial crisis, he said. Survey's poll Kristersson's party, the Moderates, as third biggest ahead of elections on 9 September, behind the the ruling Social Democrats and the fast growing anti-migrant Sweden Democrats.