By EUOBSERVER

Cases of measles have hit a record high in Europe this year, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), with more than 41,000 people infected in the first six months of 2018, leading to 37 deaths. Last year 23,927 cases were reported and the year before only 5,273. The WHO said that some 23,000 cases occurred in Ukraine, which is struggling to govern effectively while fighting off Russia's covert warfare.