Wednesday

22nd Aug 2018

Ticker

Trump accuses EU and China of currency manipulation

By

US president Donald Trump accused the EU and China of manipulating their currencies amid a wider trade dispute with both economies, who are the US's largest trading partners. "I think China's manipulating their currency, absolutely. And I think the euro is being manipulated also," Trump told Reuters without providing evidence. This is the first time since 1994 that the US has officially accused another country of currency manipulation.

Focus

EU-China cooperation on CO2 storage lost in limbo

A long-standing cooperation between the EU and China on carbon capture and storage has fallen off the political agenda – with the European Commission not having any comment available when asked for an update.

