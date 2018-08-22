Ticker
Trump accuses EU and China of currency manipulation
By EUOBSERVER
US president Donald Trump accused the EU and China of manipulating their currencies amid a wider trade dispute with both economies, who are the US's largest trading partners. "I think China's manipulating their currency, absolutely. And I think the euro is being manipulated also," Trump told Reuters without providing evidence. This is the first time since 1994 that the US has officially accused another country of currency manipulation.