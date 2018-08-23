Ticker
US widens Russia sanctions
By EUOBSERVER
US president Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday imposed new sanctions against Russia, escalating US diplomatic pressure on Moscow. The treasury department blacklisted several firms and individuals accusing them of violating bans on energy trade with North Korea and breaking US laws against cooperation with Russia's intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service. US lawmakers want even tougher measures. The UK on Monday also called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.