Thursday

23rd Aug 2018

Ticker

US widens Russia sanctions

By

US president Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday imposed new sanctions against Russia, escalating US diplomatic pressure on Moscow. The treasury department blacklisted several firms and individuals accusing them of violating bans on energy trade with North Korea and breaking US laws against cooperation with Russia's intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service. US lawmakers want even tougher measures. The UK on Monday also called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

News in Brief

  1. EU to look into Italy spending on migrant boat later on
  2. Hungary accused of denying food to asylum seekers
  3. Germany urges new payment system to save Iran deal from US
  4. Facebook and Twitter shut down election-meddling accounts
  5. US widens Russia sanctions
  6. EU Commission: efforts 'ongoing' over Italian migrant ship
  7. Italy allows boat with migrants to dock
  8. France's Total pulls out of Iran due to US sanctions

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. How Malta targeted me for defending rule of law
  2. EU paid Italy at least €200,000 for migrant stunt
  3. 'Final phase' Brexit talks to go on 'continuously'
  4. UK sanctions appeal risks highlighting EU divisions
  5. Wind delays launch of European wind-mapping satellite
  6. Greece 'normal' again after end of crisis, EU says
  7. Putin strikes blow against Russia's isolation by Europe
  8. EU-China cooperation on CO2 storage lost in limbo

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us