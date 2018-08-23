Ticker
Facebook and Twitter shut down election-meddling accounts
By EUOBSERVER
US tech giants Facebook and Twitter have removed hundreds of accounts believed to be tied to Russia and Iran. The accounts have been linked to spreading misinformation and meddling in elections. Some of them belonged to proxies of Russia's military intelligence services, others originated in Iran. Social media companies are under pressure to curb the disruption and misinformation spread by disingenuous sites ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections.