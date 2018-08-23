Ticker
Hungary accused of denying food to asylum seekers
By EUOBSERVER
The Hungarian authorities have, since early August, stopped food distribution to some rejected asylum seekers held in transit zones on the Hungarian-Serbian border pending their appeal, international pressure group Human Rights Watch has said. The rights group says it was a cynical move by Hungary to force asylum seekers back to Serbia. It said Hungary was breaching human rights laws, including its obligations as an EU member.