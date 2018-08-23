Ticker
EU to look into Italy spending on migrant boat later on
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission said it will assess EU funds allegedly spent by Italy for escorting the Aquarius boat carrying migrants to Valencia once the "reporting period" for the use of such funds ends at the end of this year, a spokesperson said following EUobserver's report. "We cannot confirm this information ... we have standard procedures through which we assess eligibility at the end of the reporting period," she said.