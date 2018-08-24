By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel has dropped her support for Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann to become governor of the European Central Bank (EBC) and instead wants a German, possibly economy minister Peter Altmaier, to head the next European Commission, German daily Handelsblatt reported Thursday. Current ECB president Mario Draghi's term ends in autumn 2019, while the new commission will need to be set up after the European elections next May.