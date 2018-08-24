Ticker
Italy allows migrant children off rescue ship
By EUOBSERVER
Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini allowed minors to leave a migrant rescue ship in Sicily after a week on the boat, but 150 other people remain on board. Salvini demanded that other EU countries host the migrants. According to Italian media, the Sicilian prosecutor was investigating an unknown person for illegal imprisonment of migrants. Salvini responded on Twitter, saying the unknown person was him and they should investigate him.