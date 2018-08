By EUOBSERVER

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading MP in the hard-Brexit camp in Britain's ruling Conservative party, has caused controversy after endorsing post-Brexit border checks in Ireland. "There would be our ability, as we had during the Troubles, to have people inspected," he said in a video of a public meeting from earlier this year which surfaced on Saturday. The Troubles, or Northern Ireland conflict, claimed some 3,500 lives.