Ticker
France's Macron says Europe cannot rely on US alone
By EUOBSERVER
French president Emmanuel Macron said Monday that Europe's security should not rely only on the US and called for a new push on the European defence review. Macron told French ambassadors, "it's up to us" to guarantee Europe's security and sovereignty. He said discussions on defence cooperation should include all European countries and their partners, including Russia, on condition that progress is made with Moscow on the fighting in Ukraine.