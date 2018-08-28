Tuesday

28th Aug 2018

Ticker

France's Macron says Europe cannot rely on US alone

By

French president Emmanuel Macron said Monday that Europe's security should not rely only on the US and called for a new push on the European defence review. Macron told French ambassadors, "it's up to us" to guarantee Europe's security and sovereignty. He said discussions on defence cooperation should include all European countries and their partners, including Russia, on condition that progress is made with Moscow on the fighting in Ukraine.

Opinion

Europe needs more modern leadership

If Europe wants to be a global leader, our political leadership has to change dramatically. Power needs a new face in Europe, and it needs to get legitimacy from the people, argues liberal MEP Sophie in 't Veld.

