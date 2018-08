By EUOBSERVER

A probe against Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini for allegedly kidnapping 177 Eritrean migrants aboard the Diciotti coast guard ship will be a "boomerang", Salvini said Monday, Ansa reports. "I only did my job as minister and I'm ready to do it again," he said. The migrants were rescued on 16 August and held for five days at sea and five days at Catania harbour before being let off.