By EUOBSERVER

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, the "enfant terrible" of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), said that Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini was "a companion of destiny". "He's my hero," he said before meeting him in Milan on Tuesday to discuss migration policies. Orban has been refusing to take asylum seekers from Italy, while Salvini has insisted that migrants go to other EU countries than Italy.