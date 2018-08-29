Ticker
EU Commission will 'soon' make proposal on summertime
By EUOBSERVER
Thd European Commission will "soon" publish policy recommendations on whether and how to review legislation on daylight-saving time and maybe scrap summertime changes. The recommendations will follow a public consultation that ended earlier this month with a record 4.6 million answers. "It's not the only element that we will take into account", the commission spokesman said Wednesday, adding the EU executive will talk with the European Parliament and stakholders.