Wednesday

29th Aug 2018

Ticker

EU Commission will 'soon' make proposal on summertime

Thd European Commission will "soon" publish policy recommendations on whether and how to review legislation on daylight-saving time and maybe scrap summertime changes. The recommendations will follow a public consultation that ended earlier this month with a record 4.6 million answers. "It's not the only element that we will take into account", the commission spokesman said Wednesday, adding the EU executive will talk with the European Parliament and stakholders.

Slovakia - from black hole to neutron star

Slovakia is about to take up a one-year stint as president of the Visegrad Four, with a determination to anchor Central Europe in "Jadro Europy" - the core of Europe.

