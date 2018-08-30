Thursday

30th Aug 2018

Liberal MEPs call to revoke Aung San Suu Kyi's EU prize

The Liberal and Democrat group in the European Parliament has called to revoke the Sakharov prize for human rights which the parliament awarded to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in 1990, when she was a political prisoner, because of the current repression of her government against the Rohingya minority. The parliament should "send a clear message that these horrible crimes will not go without punishment," said MEP Urmas Paet.

Slovakia - from black hole to neutron star

Slovakia is about to take up a one-year stint as president of the Visegrad Four, with a determination to anchor Central Europe in "Jadro Europy" - the core of Europe.

