Ticker
Sterling up on positive Brexit remarks from Barnier
By EUOBSERVER
The British pound rose against the euro and the dollar on Wednesday after chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier indicated that progress had been made in Brexit negotiations. "We are prepared to offer Britain a partnership such as there never has been with any other third country," he told reporters in Berlin after meeting German foreign minister Heiko Maas. The EU would not allow anything that weakened its single market, however.