Thursday

30th Aug 2018

Ticker

Sterling up on positive Brexit remarks from Barnier

By

The British pound rose against the euro and the dollar on Wednesday after chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier indicated that progress had been made in Brexit negotiations. "We are prepared to offer Britain a partnership such as there never has been with any other third country," he told reporters in Berlin after meeting German foreign minister Heiko Maas. The EU would not allow anything that weakened its single market, however.

Chemnitz neo-Nazis pose questions for Germany

UN human rights commissioner urged EU leaders to condemn violence that recalled the 1930s, but the local situation in former East Germany does not apply to the whole country.

'Dealbreaker' issues multiply in Brexit talks

As chief negotiators Raab and Barnier meet again in Brussels on Friday, UK demands for guarantees on the future relationship have put chances of no-deal Brexit over 50 percent.

News in Brief

  1. EU naval operation at risk after Vienna talks
  2. Female support for right-wing parties growing
  3. Swedish security warns of election meddling
  4. Trump lawyer paid to criticise Romania's anti-corruption office
  5. Former Scottish leader quits over harassment claims
  6. Sterling up on positive Brexit remarks from Barnier
  7. Liberal MEPs call to revoke Aung San Suu Kyi's EU prize
  8. EU urges France and UK to halt scallop dispute

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

