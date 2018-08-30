Ticker
Former Scottish leader quits over harassment claims
By EUOBSERVER
The former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, resigned from the Scottish National Party (SNP) on Wednesday after Scottish government staff made sexually harassment allegations against him. Salmond, a driving force behind the 2014 push for Scotland's independence, denied the allegations. He is seeking to crowdfund money to pay legal fees as he sues the Scottish government over its handling of the sexual misconduct complaints.