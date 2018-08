By EUOBSERVER

Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor and US president Trump's private lawyer, got paid by former FBI director Louis Freeh's global consulting group for sending a letter to Romania's president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Viorica Dancila. Revealed last week by Mediafax, the letter criticised Romania's national anti-corruption directorate for using unfair tactics against suspects, intimidating lawyers and jailing "many innocent people".