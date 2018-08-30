By EUOBSERVER

The EU's anti-migrant smuggler operation, Sophia, could collapse after defence ministers declined Italy's request in Vienna Thursday for a snap decision on rotating EU ports for migrant disembarkations. "If you ask me whether we'll succeed or not [to continue Sophia] ... I wouldn't say," EU foreign relations chief Mogherini said. Italian interior minister Salvini the same day threatened to can the mission "if we get the umpteenth no from Europe".