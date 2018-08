By EUOBSERVER

Bavarian MEP Manfred Weber has been backed by German chancellor Angela Merkel as "spitzenkandidat" for Europe's centre-right EPP parties in next year's European Parliament elections. German media reports that Merkel's decision was reached after consultations with French EPP leader Joseph Daul in Berlin. If he wins the European elections in May, Weber could replace Jean-Claude Juncker and become the first German heading the European Commission in more than 50 years.