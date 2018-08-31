Ticker
Hungary upset by Swedish ministers' criticsm
By EUOBSERVER
Hungarian foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, summoned Sweden's ambassador in Budapest on Thursday to explain critical comments from two Swedish ministers over Hungary's strong anti-immigration policies. Foreign minister Wallstroem wrote on Twitter that Hungary and Italy want to form an alliance against "the democrats and the left' in Europe", while Swedish migration minister Helene Fritzon recalled that Sweden accepted Hungarian refugees in the 1950s.