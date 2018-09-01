By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission will decide on Friday to recommend the scrapping of biannual daylight-savings time changes and keep clocks permanently on summertime, commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has told German ZDF TV. A large 80% majority of 4.6m EU citizens said in a recent survey the summertime scheme should be abolished - a record high response for any EU public consultation. Council and parliament approval will also be needed.