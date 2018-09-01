Saturday

1st Sep 2018

EU ought to end biannual clock changes, Juncker says

By

The European Commission will decide on Friday to recommend the scrapping of biannual daylight-savings time changes and keep clocks permanently on summertime, commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has told German ZDF TV. A large 80% majority of 4.6m EU citizens said in a recent survey the summertime scheme should be abolished - a record high response for any EU public consultation. Council and parliament approval will also be needed.

Eszter Zalan

EU to propose scrapping summer time change

Based on the preliminary results of an online survey in which mostly Germans took part, the EU executive is proposing that the whole EU stops changing times in March and October.

Chemnitz neo-Nazis pose questions for Germany

UN human rights commissioner urged EU leaders to condemn violence that recalled the 1930s, but the local situation in former East Germany does not apply to the whole country.

'Dealbreaker' issues multiply in Brexit talks

As chief negotiators Raab and Barnier meet again in Brussels on Friday, UK demands for guarantees on the future relationship have put chances of no-deal Brexit over 50 percent.

