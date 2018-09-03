Ticker
EU ends anti-dumping controls on Chinese solar panels
By EUOBSERVER
EU anti-dumping measures on solar panels from China expire at midnight on Monday after the European Commission rejected industry requests for an expiry review investigation. "This is a watershed moment for the European solar industry. By removing the trade duties, the European Commission has today lifted the single biggest barrier to solar growth in Europe," said Christian Westermeier, president of SolarPower Europe, representing importers and installers.