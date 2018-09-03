Monday

3rd Sep 2018

Spain hires Belgian lawfirm to fight Puigdemont lawsuit



The Spanish justice ministry has contracted a Belgian law firm, paying it up to €540,000, to defend Spanish supreme court judge Pablo Llarena in a civil lawsuit filed in Belgium by former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont. The ousted politician says Llarena acted impartial and violated rights to a fair trial under the presumption of innocence. Llarena will have to appear in a Belgian court on 4 September, reports El Pais.



