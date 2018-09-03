Ticker
Italy seeks to reassure markets over budget
By EUOBSERVER
"Italy isn't fragile. It isn't the sick man of Europe," Italian finance minister Giovanni Tria said on Sunday in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper in a bid to reassure financial markets, which are increasingly concerned the anti-establishment government in Rome could breach EU spending limits under public pressure to deliver on its anti-austerity election promises. On Friday, Fitch Ratings changed its outlook on Italy from stable to negative.