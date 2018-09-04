Ticker
Wikileaks: FYROM would have accepted new name in 2008
By EUOBSERVER
Just tree weeks before a referendum on 30 September on Macedonia's name deal with Greece, a US embassy cable revealed by Wikileaks showed the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) was willing to accept the name Republic of Northern Macedonia or Republic of North Macedonia as early as 2008. The name dispute has blocked closer EU relations. Meanwhile, German chancellor Merkel announced a visit to Macedonia on 8 September.