By EUOBSERVER

Former French president Francois Hollande has said in memories that Russian leader Vladimir Putin inadvertently admitted to having troops in Ukraine in ceasefire talks in Minsk in 2015. " The Russian president was so worked up, that he started threatening to decisively crush his [Ukrainian] counterpart's forces. This showed that there are Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. Putin suddenly realised, and got a grip on himself," Hollande's new book says.