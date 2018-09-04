Tuesday

4th Sep 2018

Ticker

Putin admitted having forces in Ukraine: Hollande

By

Former French president Francois Hollande has said in memories that Russian leader Vladimir Putin inadvertently admitted to having troops in Ukraine in ceasefire talks in Minsk in 2015. " The Russian president was so worked up, that he started threatening to decisively crush his [Ukrainian] counterpart's forces. This showed that there are Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. Putin suddenly realised, and got a grip on himself," Hollande's new book says.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Juncker's rules on GMOs going nowhere soon

Commission president Juncker promised in 2016 that rules relating to the approval of pesticides like glyphosate would be changed, but member states refuse to play ball.

Swedes warned of EU collapse ahead of vote

The EU would "collapse" if parties like the far-right Sweden Democrats took power across Europe, Sweden's former leader, Carl Bildt, said in a TV duel six days ahead of elections.

News in Brief

  1. French assembly speaker named environment minister
  2. EU Commission skirts Selmayr criticism
  3. Putin admitted having forces in Ukraine: Hollande
  4. EU parliament to endorse Brexit in mid-March session
  5. Wikileaks: FYROM would have accepted new name in 2008
  6. Blair to meet Salvini on Adriatic gas pipeline project
  7. Italy seeks to reassure markets over budget
  8. Spain hires Belgian lawfirm to fight Puigdemont lawsuit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us