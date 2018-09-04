By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission maintains that the stealth promotion of Martin Selmayr to secretary-general followed all the rules despite findings of maladministration in a report by the EU's watchdog, the European Ombudsman. In a statement, EU budget commissioner Gunther Oettinger said that the commission "does not share all aspects of the underlying report". He also says the Commission "has a different factual assessment" on some aspects of the Ombudsman's findings.