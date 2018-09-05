By EUOBSERVER

German conservative EPP group leader, Manfred Weber, is expected to announce on Wednesday his candidacy to run as the center-right parties' spitzenkandidat in European Parliament elections next May. Weber was last week backed by German chancellor Angela Merkel for the post. If his party wins the European elections in May, Weber could succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as European Commission president provided the spitzenkandidat, or "top candidate", process continues.