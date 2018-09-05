Ticker
Germany starts preparation for hard Brexit
By EUOBSERVER
Germany's government has begun preparations for a hard Brexit, with a set of measures to be adopted Wednesday, reports German newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung. "This includes eventual legislative measures, but also the hiring and training of additional staff, such as in customs," one official said. German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday the government is doing all it can to ensure a divorce deal, but success was not guaranteed.