Ticker
Orban to appear in EU parliament rule of law debate
By EUOBSERVER
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban will participate in person when the European Parliament on 11 September discusses a report on rule of law in Hungary prepared by Green MEP Judith Sargentini, reports Hungarian media. The report calls for the launch of an 'Article 7' procedure against Hungary, which could ultimately strip the country of EU voting rights. It was approved by the European Parliament's civil liberties committee in June.