Ticker
Austrian minister probed on far-right intelligence raids
By EUOBSERVER
Austrian far-right FPO interior minister, Herbert Kickl, has come under growing pressure in a parliamentary inquiry opening on Tuesday into raids of private homes and offices of security officers in Austria's domestic BVT intelligence agency. The searches, which took place on 28 February, were carried out by a police street crime unit run by an FPO official and seized files that reportedly related to investigations into far-right extremist groups.