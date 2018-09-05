Wednesday

5th Sep 2018

Ticker

Austrian minister probed on far-right intelligence raids

By

Austrian far-right FPO interior minister, Herbert Kickl, has come under growing pressure in a parliamentary inquiry opening on Tuesday into raids of private homes and offices of security officers in Austria's domestic BVT intelligence agency. The searches, which took place on 28 February, were carried out by a police street crime unit run by an FPO official and seized files that reportedly related to investigations into far-right extremist groups.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Visual Data

Europeans also seek EU asylum

Every year, almost 100,000 Europeans seek asylum in EU countries. The number of applications continues to grow, but the issue remains on the margins of political debate.

Juncker's rules on GMOs going nowhere soon

Commission president Juncker promised in 2016 that rules relating to the approval of pesticides like glyphosate would be changed, but member states refuse to play ball.

News in Brief

  1. Austrian minister probed on far-right intelligence raids
  2. Orban to appear in EU parliament rule of law debate
  3. Germany starts preparation for hard Brexit
  4. German MEP to announce bid for centre-right 'top candidate'
  5. French assembly speaker named environment minister
  6. EU Commission skirts Selmayr criticism
  7. Putin admitted having forces in Ukraine: Hollande
  8. EU parliament to endorse Brexit in mid-March session

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us