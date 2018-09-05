Ticker
EU set to announce online anti-terror bill
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission is in the final stages of a proposal that will force IT companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to remove online terror propaganda content. Vera Jourova, EU justice commissioner, told reporters the proposal makes it mandatory for companies to delete the offending content. "We simply cannot rely any more on voluntary action of the IT providers," she said. The full proposal will be presented sometime this month.