The European Commission is in the final stages of a proposal that will force IT companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to remove online terror propaganda content. Vera Jourova, EU justice commissioner, told reporters the proposal makes it mandatory for companies to delete the offending content. "We simply cannot rely any more on voluntary action of the IT providers," she said. The full proposal will be presented sometime this month.

Eszter Zalan

German conservative to run for Juncker's job

Manfred Weber, leader of the largest, centre-right group in the EP, has announced his bid to succeed Juncker at the helm of the European Commission. But his lack of experience and handling of Hungary's Orban are already raising questions.

Weber in balancing act en route to Berlaymont

The German centre-right MEP initially refused to take press questions. Meanwhile, he will have to find a way to distinguish himself from current commission president Juncker.

Europeans also seek EU asylum

Every year, almost 100,000 Europeans seek asylum in EU countries. The number of applications continues to grow, but the issue remains on the margins of political debate.

