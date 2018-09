By EUOBSERVER

Cyprus interior minister, Constantinos Petrides, on Wednesday said the country will put forward measures to ease the spike of asylum seekers in the hope of offloading them on other EU states. "If these numbers continue to increase, I admit that we will no longer be able to cope with it," he said. The island-nation of 1.1 million received some 4,000 asylum applications in the first eight months of 2018.