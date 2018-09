By EUOBSERVER

Sara Mardini and her sister, who competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics, in 2015 saved 18 refugees by swimming their raft to a Greek island. Mardini, who has a hero status in Germany for her efforts, has since returned to Greece to help others. Police now accuse the 23-year old of people smuggling and is in jail. "She is in a state of disbelief," her lawyers told the Guardian.